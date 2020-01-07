Royals’ Franco could boost salary to $4 million with bonuses

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Maikel Franco #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies singles against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) – Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Franco would boost his salary to a $4 million if he has 625 plate appearances. Franco agreed Dec. 27 to a $2.95 million, one-year contract with $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

The 27-year-old hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for Philadelphia last season. He spent the past six seasons with the Phillies and topped 20 homers for three straight years before hitting 17 last season.

Franco’s addition could allow the Royals to shift Hunter Dozier from third base to first base and the outfield.