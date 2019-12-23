Royals get pitcher Adams from Yankees for infielder Perez

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 27: Chance Adams #72 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 27, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday.

The Royals hope he can rediscover the form that made him a two-time Baseball America minor league all-star and help a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season.

Perez hit .252 for Class A Wilmington last season.

