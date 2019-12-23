Royals get pitcher Adams from Yankees for infielder Perez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez on Monday.
The Royals hope he can rediscover the form that made him a two-time Baseball America minor league all-star and help a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors last season.
Perez hit .252 for Class A Wilmington last season.
