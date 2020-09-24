Royals’ Gordon retiring from baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball.
Gordon is 36 years old and played professional baseball for the Royals after playing collegiate baseball at the University of Nebraska.
Gordon re-signed with the Royals on a $4 million, one-year contract after his $72 million, four-year deal expired following the 2019 season.
Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Royals and has since become one of the most popular players in the franchise’s half-century existence.
His big contract, signed after Kansas City won the 2015 World Series, was a popular move at the time. But both Gordon and the Royals quickly declined.
