Royals win 3-2 against the Orioles

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KSNW) — The Kansas City Royals have another win after a close game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday. While the Orioles had a one-point lead going into the 4th inning, Hanser Alberto hit a home run in the 5th to tie the game. It was his second homer of the year.

The Orioles retook the lead by the bottom of the 5th. Both teams were scoreless in the 6th and 7th innings.

The Royals scored two runs in the 8th inning, putting them in the lead 3-2.

Both teams were scoreless in the 9th, and the Royals won 3-2.

