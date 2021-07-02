Royals minor leaguer Bubba Starling headed to Tokyo with USA Olympic team

SURPRISE, AZ – FEBRUARY 25: Bubba Starling #12 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 25, 2016 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OMAHA, Neb. (WDAF) — Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Bubba Starling had been named to the USA Olympic baseball team and will be headed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Starling, who is signed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, grew up in Gardner, Kansas and attended Gardner Edgerton High School.

The 28-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Royals and was promoted to the major leagues in 2019.

After the 2020 season, Starling was non-tendered before re-signing to the Storm Chasers.

In 2021, Starling is batting .271 with 7 homeruns and 17 RBI in 85 at-bats.

Team USA Baseball schedule
July 30 – USA vs Israel – Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, Japan
July 31 – USA vs Korea – Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, Japan
August 1-7 – Knockout Stage

