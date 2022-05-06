KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to weather.

The Baltimore area is expected to see heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night.

Kansas City will now play a doubleheader in Baltimore on Sunday, starting at 12:35 p.m. CT. The second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Before the doubleheader, the Royals will face the Orioles at 6:05 p.m. CT Saturday night.

The Royals (8-15) are fourth in the AL Central division and just finished a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Similarly, the Orioles (10-16) are tied for last in the AL East division. They’re in the midst of a 10-game home stand with a two-game winning streak.