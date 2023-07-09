KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals have another catcher in the pipeline.

With the eighth overall pick, the Royals took Blake Mitchell, a high school catcher, out of Sinton, Texas.

Mitchell is committed to LSU and led his high school team to the Texas 4A title as a junior and won Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in the past two seasons.

This past season, he hit .452 with 41 RBIs and an OPS of 1.497.

The 18-year-old also played for the USA junior team the last two summers and won gold at the 18-and-under World Cup, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings against Taiwan in September.

Yes, Mitchell can pitch as well as catch with a fastball reaching as high as 97 mph.

The pick value for eighth overall is $5.98 million.