Royals pitcher Danny Duffy pulled from start at Detroit

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight according to WDAF-TV.

The Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. The missed start is a disciplinary measure.

Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

