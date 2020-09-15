Royals pitcher Danny Duffy pulled from start at Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight according to WDAF-TV.
The Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. The missed start is a disciplinary measure.
Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Tuesday night’s game.
