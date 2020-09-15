Royals pitcher Danny Duffy pulled from start at Detroit

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight according to WDAF-TV.

The Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. The missed start is a disciplinary measure.

Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to meet with the media ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will not start tonight in Detroit after missing the team flight. Sources tell me Duffy was found with a damaged vehicle in KC last night waiting on a ride. No citations were given. Duffy did catch a later flight and is currently with the team. — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 15, 2020

