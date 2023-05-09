KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City Royals pitcher who was hit in the face by a line drive is out of the hospital.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is in concussion protocol after being hit by a 106.2 mph line drive in the 5th inning off the bat of Oakland Athletic’s first baseman Ryan Noda.

The Royals put out a statement saying he will receive follow-ups for the next month.

The team placed Yarbrough on the injured list with head fractures.

The 31-year-old received the win after the Royals beat the A’s with a solid day on the mound before the injury, going 5.2 innings with one run and two strikeouts.

This season, Yarbrough is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 games and three starts.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas was recalled from Omaha (AAA) to replace him.