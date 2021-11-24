Royals pitcher Wade Davis announces retirement

FILE – In this April 10, 2016, file photo, then-Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis throws during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Wade Davis was a promising starting pitcher when he made his major league debut for Joe Maddon and the Tampa Bay Rays almost eight years ago. Then he was a reliever, and then a starter again and then a reliever. Now he gets the ball from Maddon once again _ only this time as the closer for the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Right-handed pitcher Wade Davis, who was a three-time All-Star and won a World Series championship with the Royals in 2015, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Wednesday through his agency.

“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates, and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” said Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations.

Davis finished his career in 2021 with the Royals, but his 13-year career has spanned across multiple teams, with stints in Chicago with the Cubs, Tampa Bay with the Rays, and Colorado with the Rockies.

Davis will be most remembered by Royals fans for his pitching in the 2015 World Series, where he recorded the final out that gave the Kansas City Royals their first World Series since 1985.

“He helped anchor one of the very best bullpens in Royals history which was a major factor in our World Championship in 2015,” Moore said. “I’m forever thankful for the way he represented our great city and for the committed husband he is to Katelyn and the special father he is to Sully and Ty.”

After being acquired by Kansas City from Tampa Bay on Dec. 9, 2012, Davis made 24 starts in 2013, before moving full-time to the bullpen in 2014. Since becoming a full-time reliever, he went 27-22 with 141 saves in 161 opportunities (87.6 percent) and a 3.25 ERA (172 ER in 476.2 IP). His save total in that span ranks 12th in the Majors, while he’s one of just 14 pitchers to collect 130 or more saves during that time.

In 2021 with the Royals, Davis made 40 appearances, recording 38 strikeouts, giving up only 19 walks, and collecting two saves.

His final save of his career came on July 24, 2021, against the Detroit Tigers. This would be the 49th of his career, tying Steve Farr for the ninth-most in franchise history.