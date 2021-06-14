Royals place Andrew Benintendi on 10-day injured list

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi (16) watches his grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium Monday night, but they’ll face Detroit without outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi suffered a right rib fracture, according to manager Mike Matheny. He told reporters Monday that Benintendi’s rib had been bothering him for a little while but he suffered the hairline fracture while making a throw in Sunday’s game in Oakland.

The Royals called up outfielder Edward Olivares to fill Benintendi’s roster spot.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/kkplU6hhiK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2021

Benintendi has had the hottest bat for Kansas City and has eight home runs this season.

Benintendi missed most of the 2020 season with an injury that turned out to be a rib fracture.