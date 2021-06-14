Royals place Andrew Benintendi on 10-day injured list

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi (16) watches his grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium Monday night, but they’ll face Detroit without outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi suffered a right rib fracture, according to manager Mike Matheny. He told reporters Monday that Benintendi’s rib had been bothering him for a little while but he suffered the hairline fracture while making a throw in Sunday’s game in Oakland.

The Royals called up outfielder Edward Olivares to fill Benintendi’s roster spot.

Benintendi has had the hottest bat for Kansas City and has eight home runs this season.

Benintendi missed most of the 2020 season with an injury that turned out to be a rib fracture.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories