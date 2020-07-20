Royals place Junis on injured list

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 15: Starting pitcher Jakob Junis #65 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (Press Release) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured List to allow him to continue to prepare for the 2020 season. The 27-year old was not among the initial group of players who reported to Summer Camp after testing positive for Covid-19. He was cleared a little over a week ago to return to baseball activities but is not yet ready for regular season competition.

“It’s unfortunate, but I need to take a step back and get caught up before I’ll be able to contribute the way I feel I’m capable to help this team,” said Junis. “My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 test and while I’ve been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season. After talking to Mike (Matheny) and Cal (Eldred), it became clear that the best course of action would be for me to return to the I.L. and continue to throw and prepare to contribute when I’m ready.”

