KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals will be without their top pitcher for a short period of time.

The Royals have placed right-hander Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis and called up Dylan Coleman from AAA Omaha in his place.

The 39-year-old left Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning with right shoulder discomfort that manager Matt Quatraro called “very, very mild” after the game.

Greinke is working his way through a down year in his 19th Major League season. In his last seven starts, he is 0-4 with a 6.88 ERA with 27 earned runs and five walks with just 23 strikeouts.

Coleman started off this season in the bullpen and was optioned to AAA in April after just five innings in five games, where he posted an 18.00 ERA.

In Omaha, he’s 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA with 34 strikeouts, 22 walks, a .176 opponent batting average and a save in 19 innings.

The Royals are coming off a series win against one of the best teams in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers but have already dropped the last two in their current series against the Twins.

The series finale is at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday before the Royals head to Cleveland to face the Guardians on Thursday.