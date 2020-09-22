Royals rally behind stout bullpen to beat Cardinals, 4-1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez (71) fist-bumps third baseman Maikel Franco (7) before leaving in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Franco hit the go-ahead single with two outs in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen shut down the St. Louis Cardinals from the fourth inning on, and the Royals rallied for a 4-1 victory over their cross-state rivals Monday night.

Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler also drove in runs for the Royals, who returned for their final homestand after getting swept in Milwaukee, and were starting off with a playoff contender in the Cardinals that had won four straight games.

Adam Wainwright took the loss for the Cardinals.

Greg Holland earned the save by handling the ninth.