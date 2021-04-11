Royals rally past White Sox for wild 4-3 win in 10 innings

Kansas City Royals
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) – Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice. After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound. It looked as if Crochet had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn’t come up with it.

It was Chicago’s second error of the day and ninth overall in the first nine games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories