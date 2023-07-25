KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced when they will tell the public about the location of the team’s future stadium and ballpark district.

Tuesday morning, Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman, left a message for Royals fans on Twitter.

An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman.https://t.co/813DCGgmSS pic.twitter.com/S5AMZgmD4c — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 25, 2023

In late September, the Royals will make a decision on which site is chosen for the new stadium. The team is still considering two sites, one in Jackson County and the other in Clay County.

Sherman said an overview plan with renderings of the proposed ballpark district will be released in the next 30 days.

The message also said the Royals will create a world-class ballpark that will take more than three years to build.