Royals return to the diamond for Spring Training 2.0

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 03: Members of the Kansas City Royals take batting practice during the first day of the MLB Summer Camp workouts at Kauffman Stadium on July 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Spring Training 2.0 got going for the Kansas City Royals and the rest of Major League Baseball on Friday.

It was a much different atmosphere and feel for the Royals, who were back at Kauffman Stadium instead of Surprise, Arizona.

For first-year manager Mike Matheny, he was excited to get back on the diamond.

“I just say what a great first day usually we got to slow walk our way into this thing and we were able to get right after it and watching guys not feeling for their pitches, not feeling for their swings, saw good stuff all the way across the board, so, couldn’t be more encouraged by what I saw today,” said Matheny. “Once again another reinforcement of guys kind of figuring out what are some of my weaknesses that I need to improve on and how can I use the time we have to get better.”

Two groups of about five players took live batting practice on Friday, as the Royals look to practice social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is mainly driven by the fact that we only had one field and it works out well for spacing guys out so you don’t have too many people in one place at one time, the groups themselves you could see there was a mix of some veterans, some younger guys, a group of younger guys later and mix in some young guys with some veterans as well,” said Matheny. “As you can see with making the live BP’s a priority that’s just going to then roll right into our scrimmage games.”

Matheny says the Royals will hold a intersquad scrimmage on Tuesday.