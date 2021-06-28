Royals Salvador Perez finalist for 2021 All-Star Game; vote to make him a starter underway

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates his second home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Salvador Perez is a step closer to being named to his seventh All-Star Roster.

Major League Baseball announced the Royals catcher came in third overall in the first round of voting. He received 2,150,968 votes from fans, which was more than any other catcher. Only Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna, Jr. received more votes.

The top three from each position advanced to round 2 of voting. Perez now faces Houston’s Martin Maldonado and Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox.

According to MLB, fan voting will determine the starters at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, catcher and the three outfield spots in each league, plus the designated hitter spot in the AL. Pitchers and reserves for both teams will be determined through a combination of Player Ballot choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Fans can cast their votes online through Major League Baseball or through the Royals website.

The 2021 All-Star rosters will be revealed on Sunday, July 4. You can watch the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Tuesday, July 13.