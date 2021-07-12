Royals’ Salvador Perez shows off new All-Star ink before Home Run Derby

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez stands during the playing of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

DENVER, Colo. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Salvador Perez said he wanted to participate in the Home Run Derby at some point in his career. He’ll make that dream a reality Monday night at Coors Field.

The Royals’ catcher also showed off some new All-Star ink that he is using to mark the event.

The Royals tweeted pictures of Salvy’s two new All-Star tattoos.

Salvy came through with two new All-Star tattoos! https://t.co/0Gr0bYHye1 pic.twitter.com/yoNMidHNvX — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 12, 2021

The first is a star depicting the Colorado mountains. Perez has six other star tattoos. One for each All-Star Game he’s made.

The second tattoo shows the 2021 Home Run Derby that he’ll hit in Monday night.

During the derby, Perez will use customized bats that he helped design himself.

Perez will also start at catcher for the American League in the 2021 All-Star Game Tuesday evening. You can watch Perez and Whit Merrifield in the game on FOX4 at 7 p.m.