SURPRISE, Ariz. (WDAF) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez adds another honor to his long list of accomplishments.

Perez was named the winner of the 2022 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award. The award is given to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies Gehrig’s giving character.

“Salvy is what all of us want baseball and baseball players to be,” Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations, said. “We often say there isn’t anyone who loves playing baseball more than him, and we’re proud that this award recognizes that nobody enjoys helping people more, too.”

Salvy sponsors more than 200 kids in a baseball academy in his native Venezuela. He also funds dozens of free baseball clinics in the country every year. He covers children’s surgeries, donates food to the hungry, gives toys to children’s hospitals, and sponsors families of police officers in Venezuela.

He also donated $1 million to help develop the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy, supports Teach for America, and is involved in Sarah’s Soldiers.

Perez is the second member of the Royals to win the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award. George Brett won it in 1986.

Perez will be presented with the award on Friday, June 3, prior to the Royals game against the Houston Astros.