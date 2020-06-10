Royals select pitcher Asa Lacy in first round of first-year player draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Press Release) – The Kansas City Royals have selected Asa Lacy, a left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M University, with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. Lacy is the fourth player chosen fourth overall in Royals history, joining Christian Colón (2010), Mike Stodolka (2000) and Jeff Austin (1998). Lacy ties fellow southpaw Stodolka as the second-highest drafted pitcher in Royals history, trailing only Luke Hochevar, who the Royals selected No. 1 overall in 2006.

Lacy, 21, is the highest-selected baseball player in Aggies history, surpassing Jeff Granger (fifth overall in 1993). He went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA (2 ER in 24.0 IP), 46 strikeouts (17.3 K/9), just eight walks (3.0 BB/9) and a .111 opponents’ average in four starts as a junior, prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. In his second start of the season on Feb. 21 vs. Army, Lacy recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts in just 5.0 innings.

As a sophomore in 2019, Lacy ranked third in NCAA Division I with a .162 opponents’ average and eighth with 13.2 K/9. That performance earned him a selection to the 2019 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Lacy was selected by Cleveland in the 31st round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Kerrville Tivy High School (Texas), but did not sign.

Lacy is the seventh college player and sixth pitcher to be selected with the Royals’ first pick in the first round in 14 seasons since 2007, Dayton Moore’s first full season in Kansas City as Senior VP of Baseball Operations/General Manager. He joins Aaron Crow (2009), Kyle Zimmer (2012), Brandon Finnegan (2014), Ashe Russell (2015) and Brady Singer (2018).

The Royals have one pick remaining tonight: No. 32 overall in Competitive Balance Round A.