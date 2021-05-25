Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns from injured list

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 01: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been reinstated from the injured list.

INF Adalberto Mondesi has been returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the IL. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

Mondesi has not played a game for the Royals this season, but has been going through a rehab program in the last few weeks with the team’s minor league affiliates.

The Royals currently sit third in the division and one game under .500.

The club starts their 3-game road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. They return home on May 31 hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.