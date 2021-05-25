Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns from injured list

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 01: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been reinstated from the injured list.

Mondesi has not played a game for the Royals this season, but has been going through a rehab program in the last few weeks with the team’s minor league affiliates.

The Royals currently sit third in the division and one game under .500.

The club starts their 3-game road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. They return home on May 31 hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.

