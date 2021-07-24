Royals sign two more draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed 20 of their 21 selections from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, adding two more to the list this afternoon.

The most recent signees include infielder Peyton Wilson (Competitive Balance Round B, 66th overall) and right-handed pitcher Eric Cerantola (fifth round, 139th overall).

Wilson started all 58 games as a sophomore at the University of Alabama this season, batting .290 (72-for-248) with 23 extra-base hits (9 HR), 10 stolen bases and an .812 OPS. He led the Crimson Tide in runs scored (46), steals, hits, and doubles (13). He graduated from Hoover High School (Ala.), in 2019, where he was a two-sport athlete as a catcher in baseball and also played football his first three years.

Cerantola recorded 24 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 10 appearances (4 starts) as a junior at Mississippi State University. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 30th round of the 2018 Draft, while he was also selected in the eighth round of the 2016 Ontario Hockey League Draft. He is a 2018 graduate from École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité school in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, where he played baseball, hockey, and volleyball.