KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale as scheduled, despite the looming possibility that the season will be delayed.

The tickets for individual games are available Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets through the Royals or the MLB Ballpark app. Season tickets are already on sale.

The Royals are proceeding as normal according to the email.

“We believe our 2022 season will be remembered for what happens on the field starting with our season opener March 31 in Cleveland and our home opener on April 4 against the White Sox,” the organization said in an email to fans announcing tickets.

Major League Baseball has not publicly acknowledged any delay in the season, even with little progress made since the lockout began on Dec. 2. Reports have said it won’t acknowledge the issue until it becomes apparent that preseason exhibition games cannot begin as scheduled on Feb. 26.

Opening day is set for March 31, and players don’t start accruing their salary until the regular season. Given the need for 21-28 days of training and additional time to report and go through COVID-19 protocols, an agreement by the end of February or early March is needed for an on-time start.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training Camps Wednesday.

The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major differences on revenue-sharing and how to address players’ allegations of service time manipulation. MLB said it remains opposed to any increase in salary arbitration eligibility or reduction in revenue sharing.