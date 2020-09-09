Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians 8-6

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 08: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals hits a single off relief pitcher Adam Cimber #90 of the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on September 08, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Royals defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as Kansas City beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City, which had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing its first seven games in September.

Adalberto Mondesí led off the eighth with a single off Adam Cimber and scored on Franco’s fly to center to put the Royals up 6-5.

Carlos Santana, Sandy León and Francisco Lindor all homered for Cleveland.