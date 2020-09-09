Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians 8-6

CLEVELAND (AP) – Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as Kansas City beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City, which had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing its first seven games in September.
Adalberto Mondesí led off the eighth with a single off Adam Cimber and scored on Franco’s fly to center to put the Royals up 6-5.
Carlos Santana, Sandy León and Francisco Lindor all homered for Cleveland.