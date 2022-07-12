KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 for a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs as the Royals beat the Tigers 3-1.

Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader.

He scored twice and stole three bases on the day.

Detroit starter Alex Faedo slogged through a 37-pitch first inning, walking the bases full after Witt tied it with a double.