CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City’s three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out.

Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer. Chicago was held to three hits through the first seven innings, but tied it in the eighth.

Kansas City Royals’ Kyle Isbel watches his two-run single off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox’s AJ Pollock (18) greets teammate Josh Harrison after Harrison scored on his sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi hits a sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. Cam Gallagher scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (8) tags out Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox’s Leury Garcia hits a home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kansas City Royals’ Cam Gallagher singles off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox’s Josh Harrison scores behind Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher off AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Royals starter Brad Keller induced 12 groundball outs and didn’t throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings.