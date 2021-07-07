Royals’ top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes Riverfront Stadium debut

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Although it was one day later than Royals fans in Wichita had expected, the Royals’ No. 1 prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., made his debut at Riverfront Stadium on Wednesday evening.

“This stadium is unbelievable, and then just seeing all the blue out there in the stands was pretty fun,” said Witt Jr. “It’s almost like a home game for us.”

The shortstop was not in the lineup in the Arkansas Naturals’ first game of the series on Tuesday due to precaution after leaving Sunday’s game early with a calf cramp. The Royals’ Double-A affiliate would win the first game of the series in 10 innings, 10-8.

“We’re just trying to go out there, have fun and win games,” said Witt Jr. “I’m excited to be around everyone in this clubhouse, so the future is bright for us.”

In Witt Jr.’s debut in Wichita, the Naturals would win, 8-5, over the Wind Surge. The 21-year-old would go one for two with two walks and a triple.