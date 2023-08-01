KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals sent two pitchers to the West Coast just before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday.

The Royals have traded reliever Scott Barlow to the San Diego Padres and starter Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team confirmed.

The Royals will receive right-handers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from the Padres, reports say. MLB Pipeline says Williams is San Diego’s No. 10 prospect.

Additionally, the Royals will receive first-baseman Devin Mann and shortstop Derlin Figueroa from the Dodgers in exchange.

Williams has recorded 40 strikeouts in his 42.1 innings over 12 starts this season with Class A Lake Elsinore. The Royals have assigned him to Class A Columbia.

The Royals said Rios has made 16 relief appearances, going 6-3 this season for San Diego’s Dominican Summer League. He’s been assigned to Royals Blue in the Dominican Summer League.

Mann has appeared in 89 games for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, hitting .307 with 14 home runs. The 26-year-old will report to Triple-A Omaha.

Dominican Republic-native Figueroa has played 31 games for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, posting a .748 OPS with 16 runs scored, three home runs and 21 RBIs. He’ll report to the Arizona Complex League Royals.

Barlow has spent his entire major league career with the Royals. He was 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA this season and 13 saves over 31 appearances.

The Royals just signed Yarbrough to a one-year deal in December 2022. This season he pitched to a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA over 14 games with 29 strikeouts.

Yarbrough made headlines with the Royals earlier this season when he was hit in the face by a line drive. After a couple of days in the hospital, he was released and placed on the 60-day injured list with head fractures.

In July, on his first return to the mound after the injury, he earned a win for the Royals. That same game, Barlow secured the save.

Other roster moves

These are just two of several trades the Royals have made before Tuesday’s deadline.

Earlier Tuesday, the Royals acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

On Monday night, the Royals traded right-hander José Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

And on Sunday, the team traded infielder Nicky Lopez to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn.

After Tuesday night’s trades, the Royals recalled right-handed pitchers Jackson Kowar and James McArthur.