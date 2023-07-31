KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals traded right-hander José Cuas to the Chicago Cubs Monday for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

The 24-year-old Velázquez, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, played in 13 games with Chicago this year, batting .241 with three homers and six RBIs.

The 29-year-old Cuas went 3-0 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances with Kansas City this year. He made his big league debut with the Royals last season.

The Royals said Velázquez, who is on the 40-man roster, has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

The Trade Deadline will be on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. CT.