SURPRISE, Ariz. — Baseball is back, and with a shortened Spring Training because of the lockout, there are just two weeks until MLB’s Opening Day.

Many baseball players have taken time to tweet fans, thanking them for their support during the long negotiation process.

Kansas City Royals second baseman, Whit Merrifield, is also thanking fans, but added an interesting twist.

“KC, Thanks for sticking by our side during the lockout,” Merrifield tweeted Thursday.

He also used the tweet to announce a special giveaway. Merrifield plans to give tickets to fans each game during opening weekend.

The Royals will open the season against the Cleveland Guardians on April 7 at Kauffman Stadium.

To be considered, Merrifield asked fans to tweet him their best picture of Royals Pitcher Brady Singer. You can imagine some of the photos he is receiving. Merrifield has a history of trolling Singer.

Merrifield said he plans to chose his three favorite pictures and DM the winners. Each winner will receive four tickets to either Thursday’s, Saturday’s, or Sunday’s game.

“You guys are the best!” Merrifield tweeted.

If Merrifield doesn’t chose your picture of Singer, you can still go to the game. Single-game tickets are on sale through the Royals website.