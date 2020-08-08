Ryan McBroom’s homer lifts Royals to 3-2 win over Twins

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, right, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer, left, during a rundown in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lift the Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Friday night.

Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide.

Greg Holland earned the win in relief of starter Jakob Junis while Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Matt Wisler took the loss after serving up McBroom’s homer.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories