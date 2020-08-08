Ryan McBroom’s homer lifts Royals to 3-2 win over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lift the Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Twins on Friday night.
Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide.
Greg Holland earned the win in relief of starter Jakob Junis while Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with a perfect ninth.
Matt Wisler took the loss after serving up McBroom’s homer.
