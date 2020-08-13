Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit because of injury, and the Kansas City Royals beat Cincinnati 5-4 for their fifth victory in six games.
The Royals’ offense has led the way during the surge.
It scored one run at a time to keep it going, led by Perez’s homer, double and single. Trevor Rosenthal escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth.
