KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s smile and personality is larger than life.

Now there’s an image to match.

A metro company called Precision Mazes carved an image of Perez into a five-acre wheat field between Edgerton and Gardner.

Precision Mazes shared a time-lapse video of the project with FOX4 viewers.

The company also released a video of the field in a gray mode to simply show the detail of the image better in video and pictures.

You can view the comparison in the video player below:

The company predicts it would take 981 gallons of Gatorade to have a Salvy Splash over the image.

Salvy’s image will stay there until the landowner prepares the field for his next crop.