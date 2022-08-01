KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s smile and personality is larger than life.
Now there’s an image to match.
A metro company called Precision Mazes carved an image of Perez into a five-acre wheat field between Edgerton and Gardner.
Precision Mazes shared a time-lapse video of the project with FOX4 viewers.
The company also released a video of the field in a gray mode to simply show the detail of the image better in video and pictures.
You can view the comparison in the video player below:
The company predicts it would take 981 gallons of Gatorade to have a Salvy Splash over the image.
Salvy’s image will stay there until the landowner prepares the field for his next crop.