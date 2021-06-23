Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

Kansas City Royals
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

