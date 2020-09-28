Singer, KC beat Detroit in Gordon’s finale; Tigers wait

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 27: Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The last-place Tigers left the field not knowing if they were done for the year.

There was a chance they would need to play a doubleheader at home against St. Louis on Monday if the playoff-contending Cardinals needed to make up the games for a postseason spot.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

