KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Royals earned their first winning homestand since July last year.

Singer allowed 12 baserunners and repeatedly pitched out of trouble for his first victory since June 8. Andrew Benintendi collected his tenth multi-hit game out of his last 16 starts as he prepares for his first All-Star Game.

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring off a Hunter Dozier triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew Carlton delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, right, reacts to Amir Garrett, left, as the relief pitcher is taken out of the baseball game as catcher MJ Melendez, second from left, and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, second from right, wait on the mound during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier, bottom, attempts to avoid getting doused by Bobby Witt Jr., left, and MJ Melendez, right, after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop (7) is tagged out by Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Schoop was originally called safe on the play, but the call was reversed after a challenge by Kansas City. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City batted around in the fourth against Tarik Skubal, who has lost six of his last seven starts.

Scott Barlow finished with his 15th save.