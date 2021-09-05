Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Catcher Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals splashes starting pitcher Brady Singer #51after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-0 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks. Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani. Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss. He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out nine.

