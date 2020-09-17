Singer shuts down Tigers in Kansas City’s 4-0 win

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 16: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers with Adalberto Mondesi #27 during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 16, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

Singer pitched eight one-hit innings in his previous outing at Cleveland. The rookie right-hander struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first 10.

Singer struck out eight with one walk. Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs for the Royals, who have won seven of eight.

Tarik Skubal allowed two earned runs and four hits in six innings in this matchup of rookie starters. He struck out eight with no walks.