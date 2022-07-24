KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3.

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., right, is doused by teammate MJ Melendez (1) as they celebrate a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates his home run with MJ Melendez (1) in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with teammate Nicky Lopez (8) after his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Roman Quinn, right, hits a two-run triple in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Roman Quinn, right, stands on third base after hitting a two-run triple in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs, one earned, three hits and two walks in six innings.

With the score 3-3, Taylor hit his sixth home run this season and first since June 25.

Witt hit a two-run drive off Yarbrough, who has given up seven home runs this season.