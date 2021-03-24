Single-game Royals tickets for April go on sale

A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Single-game tickets for Kansas City Royals matches at Kauffman Stadium in April went on sale on Wednesday morning.

The Royals are planning for socially distanced pod-style seating to accommodate 10,000 fans per game in April. Future single-game ticket availability will be determined on a month-by-month basis until Kauffman Stadium can operate at full capacity. Ahead of future single-game ticket releases, capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on Kansas City health and safety protocols.



In addition to pod-style seating, several additional policies and protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the ballpark, including:



• Face coverings are required at all times unless eating or drinking

• Tickets will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app

• No day-of-game sales. All tickets must be purchased in advance



For more information about Kauffman Stadium’s health and safety updates in 2021, visit www.royals.com/safety.



The Royals will open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, April 1, when they host the Texas Rangers at 3:10 p.m. To purchase single-game tickets for April home games, including a limited number of seats remaining for Opening Day, visit www.royals.com.