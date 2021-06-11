Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid

Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Gutierrez hits a two-run single in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1.

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks.

He was tagged for three runs — two earned — on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings.

Hunter Dozier hit a tying double in the seventh then Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a go-ahead, two-run single.