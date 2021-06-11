Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Kelvin Gutierrez hits a two-run single in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi homered to help back Mike Minor, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-1.

The Royals finally got to Frankie Montas, who was crisp into the seventh with eight strikeouts and no walks.

He was tagged for three runs — two earned — on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Minor struck out eight and walked one while allowing three hits and one earned run over seven strong innings.

Hunter Dozier hit a tying double in the seventh then Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a go-ahead, two-run single.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories