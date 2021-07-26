Soler hits 2 HRs, again, as Royals beat White Sox 4-3

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates with Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings.

He walked two and struck out seven. Minor’s victory in Milwaukee on July 20 started the Royals’ current winning streak. Scott Barlow worked the final two innings and picked up his sixth save.