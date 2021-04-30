Soler’s three hits, three RBIs lead Royals over Pirates 9-6

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler drives in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Sean Poppen during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead Kansas City over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 and improve the Royals’ record to a major league-best 15-8.

Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings, the latter stretching the lead to 9-5. Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games.

Salvador Pérez also had three of Kansas City’s 12 hits.

Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple and Andrew Benintendi added a two-run double.

