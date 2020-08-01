Stay away from The K: Royals say tailgating not allowed for home games this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City Royals fans may be tempted to tailgate at Kauffman Stadium even if they can’t see Friday night’s home opener from the stands, the team says that’s not allowed. The Royals told FOX4 that under guidance from the Jackson County Sports Authority, it will ask any fans who try to leave the premises.

The Royals play their first real game at home in 306 days on Friday night when Kansas City hosts the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m. They hosted a pair of exhibition games against the Houston Astros last week as part of Major League Baseball’s “Summer Camp” in the lead up to an abbreviated 60-game season.

The COVID-19 pandemic left the Royals and MLB in an unusual position in 2020, first interrupting Spring Training with a total work stoppage in March before the original opening day, and then a series of labor disputes between owners and players led to the significantly reduced schedule. As the country tries to combat and work past the pandemic, no fans are allowed in the stands despite the games being played in home ballparks.

In an attempt to achieve any level of normalcy, the Royals like most other teams placed cardboard cutouts in some of the empty seats. For $40, a season ticket holder could get one. Of that, $20 was for the team to make the cutouts, and $20 went to Royals Charities.

The clubs says they raised $14,000 for Royals charities with the cutouts.

Even though you can’t tailgate at the stadium, there are alternatives if you’re looking to watch Friday night’s opener with other fans. KC Live! will host Royals watch parties that are free and take place in the outdoor seating area. You can also reserve a socially distanced table by purchasing a premium seating package.

First pitch Friday night is at 7:05, with Kris Bubic on the mound for the 3-4 Royals. Dallas Keuchel will start for the 2-4 White Sox.