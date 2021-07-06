Suarez, Castellanos lift Reds over Royals 6-2

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) walks to the mound to replace starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eugenio Suarez clubbed a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos hit a tying solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch off the Royals Hall of Fame in left field to give his team a three-run lead in the seventh inning.

The homer was his 17th of the season and came off Kyle Zimmer against his first batter of the game. Vladimir Gutierrez went six innings and gave up two runs, five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories