The countdown to Royals Fan Fest 2020 is on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2019 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

Friday, Jan. 24 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Open to all fans

Saturday, Jan. 25 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.Open to all fans



The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more.

Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Youth (6-17): $5

Adult: $12

* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.

Autographs:

The list of Royals players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters that will make appearances on the many autograph stages at the 2020 Royals FanFest is subject to change.

These players and coaches are currently scheduled to appear:

Chance Adams

Willie Aikens

Scott Barlow

Jaime Bluma

Mike Boddicker

Mickey Cobb

Hunter Dozier

Danny Duffy

Heath Fillmyer

Al Fitzmorris

Cam Gallagher

Foster Griffin

Kelvin Gutierrez

Jesse Hahn

Nick Heath

Tim Hill

Jakob Junis

Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Jorge Lopez

Nicky Lopez

Richard Lovelady

Ryan McBroom

Mike Macfarlane

Mike Matheny

John Mayberry

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Adalberto Mondesi

Mike Montgomery

Jake Newberry

Les Norman

Ryan O’Hearn

Salvador Perez

Brett Phillips

Randy Rosario

Shawn Sedlacek

Jorge Soler

Glenn Sparkman

Bubba Starling

Jerry Terrell

Kyle Zimmer

Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. No photographs with participants will be allowed during the autograph sessions, and fans will be limited to ONE item per participant.

