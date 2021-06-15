Tigers lose 2 pitchers to injuries, end 3-game skid, beat KC

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Alex Lange both exited with injuries and the Tigers still ended a three-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 10-3.

Willi Castro, Robbie Grossman and Niko Goodrum homered for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera got three hits and drove in two runs, with his RBI single keying a four-run first inning.

The Royals, who have not led since finishing off Thursday’s 6-1 victory in Oakland, lost their fourth in a row.

They are a season-worst five games below .500. Boyd departed in the third because of discomfort in his left arm.

Lange left after recording just one out in the fifth with an unspecified problem.