Twins score 7 in 3rd to back Berríos in 13-4 win over Royals

Kansas City Royals
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 25: Starting pitcher Brad Keller #56 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirilloff went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4.

José Berríos took advantage of Minnesota’s recent tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings.

The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense.

Keller gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories