KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – An amazing streak came to an end Monday.

Royal’s second baseman Whit Merrifield will not play in Monday’s double header.

He suffered a toe injury on his right foot Sunday and left the game against the Cleveland Guardians with foot pain.

The games played streak will end today for Whit Merrifield. Tough news for ultimate competitor. — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) July 11, 2022

During a pregame interview, Merrifield suffered a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe. He will wear a book for the next couple of weeks while he allows his toe to heal.

That means he won’t be back in the Royals lineup until after the All-Star Break.

Merrifield has the longest active streak of consecutive games played in the majors. He also holds the longest streak for the Royals.

Monday was the first time in 553 games Merrifield hasn’t played.